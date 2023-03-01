US lawmakers scheduled to meet Imran Khan today

LAHORE: A delegation of United States (US) lawmakers on Wednesday will call on Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf and former prime minister, Imran Khan in Lahore, ARY News reported.

A US delegation led by Pakistani-origin US Democratic Party leader Dr Asif Mahmood will meet Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence at 4.30 pm today.

The meeting will discuss Pakistan-US ties.

Earlier in February, Imran Khan said that his decision to extend former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure in 2019 was a ‘blunder’.

Speaking to international media, the former premier continued his criticism of Gen (retd) Qamar Javad Bajwa, saying that terming the extension of former army chief’s tenure a ‘blunder’.

Khan claimed that ex-COAS Bajwa acquired the services of former Pakistani ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him in United States. “For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the people did not accept the regime change,” he said.

