US may be forced to shut down some airports

Some small U.S. airports may have to shut due to a shortage of ​security screeners if a government funding impasse continues, a senior Trump administration ‌official said on Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security said overall absences among Transportation Security Administration airport security officers was 10.2% on Monday, close to the 10.1% who failed to show up for ​duty on Sunday.

But the absenteeism rate was much higher at some major ​airports on Monday including 30% at New York’s JFK, 37% ⁠at Atlanta, 35% at Houston Hobby and 39% at New Orleans, DHS ​said.

Some 50,000 TSA officers have been forced to work without pay for the ​last month due to the budget standoff.

“As the weeks continue, if this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports – particularly smaller ​ones if callout rates go up,” Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl ​told Fox News’s “Fox and Friends.”

Large airports may be able to continue security operations by closing ‌all ⁠but a few checkpoints, but small airports with a single checkpoint could be unable to staff it with absenteeism at the same rates.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday said airports “are reaching a breaking point.”

Typically, under 2% of TSA workers ​call in sick ​or do not ⁠report to work, DHS said.

DHS said 366 TSA officers have quit their jobs.

Last fall, a 43-day government shutdown led to ​widespread flight disruptions, and the FAA ordered a 10% flight cut ​at major ⁠airports.

Airlines, which expect a record-breaking spring travel season, have criticized the impasse, and airline CEOs complained on Sunday that air travel was again a “political football.”

DHS funding lapsed on February ⁠13 after ​Congress failed to reach a deal on immigration ​enforcement reforms demanded by Democrats. Senators from both parties failed Thursday in competing efforts to fund the ​TSA.