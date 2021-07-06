U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90 % complete

WASHINGTON: The U.S. military said on Tuesday that it completed approximately more than 90 percent of its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said that United States had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan ministry of defense.

Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan’s president ordered the mobilization of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban advances.

The crossings on Sunday underscored the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war and with peace negotiations stalled.

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon made a flurry of international calls to discuss the situation with allies in the region, including Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin whose country has a big military presence in Tajikistan.

Putin assured Rakhmon that Moscow would support the former Soviet republic to stabilise its border with Afghanistan if needed, both directly and through a regional security bloc, the Kremlin said in a statement.