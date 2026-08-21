The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on ​Friday it has opened a ‌probe into 997,743 General Motors’ pickup trucks and SUVs over concerns ​related to engine failure.

The ​vehicles include the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet ⁠Silverado 1500 and GMC ​Yukon, among others, from model ​years 2021-2026 equipped with GM’s L87 engines.

GM issued a recall last year to address concerns related to engine failure in ​the impacted ​L87 ⁠unit. The Detroit automaker attributed the issue to ​a supplier.

The NHTSA said ​its ⁠new engineering analysis would continue its investigation into post-recall engine ⁠failures ​and assess the ​effectiveness of GM’s fixes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is an agency of the U.S. federal government, part of the Department of Transportation, focused on automobile safety regulations.

The NHTSA is charged with writing and enforcing Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), regulations for motor vehicle theft resistance, and fuel economy, as part of the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) system.