Qureshi, Blinken discuss Afghan peace over phonecall

ISLAMABAD: The continuing of close coordination and cooperation to ensure meaningful progress in the Afghan peace process discussed at length as foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has Friday received a telephone call from the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, ARY News reported.

The Pakistani foreign office said in a statement today that bilateral relations, as well as the regional developments of utmost importance, were discussed in the telephone call.

FM Qureshi emphasized Pakistan’s “Commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship with the United States that was anchored in deep economic cooperation, regional connectivity and peace in the region”

He highlighted Pakistan’s focus on geo-economics as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated the importance of enhancing economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

On the Afghanistan front, the need for a peaceful settlement in the neighboring country, Qureshi said, has the fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the US.

He highlighted the “steps Pakistan had taken in support of the Afghan peace process”, FO statement read.

Securing peace in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all stakeholders inside Afghanistan as well as key regional and international players, FM said.

The foreign minister said it was imperative for all relevant stakeholders to press all Afghan parties to engage constructively towards achieving an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

“For its part, Pakistan will remain a reliable partner for peace in Afghanistan,” the statement quoted FM as saying.