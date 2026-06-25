US Postal Service says it is running out of cash

WASHINGTON, June 24: U.S. Postmaster General David Steiner told Congress on Wednesday that the USPS has a broken ​business model and needs help from lawmakers to turn around ‌its operations.

“The bottom line is that we are out of cash. We are borrowing from our employees’ retirement funds to continue operations,” Steiner’s written testimony before a U.S. ​Senate committee said, warning it could run out of operating ​funds in months if it stopped deferring obligations. “The Postal Service ⁠has a broken business model and action is needed by Congress to fix it.”

Steiner ​wants Congress to compensate it for money-losing operations and make other reforms. ​In March, Steiner said the Postal Service was hiring restructuring advisers to help address its financial troubles.

One key question is whether USPS should continue to deliver to ​170 million addresses six days a week, which costs $3.4 billion annually — ​and 70% of those routes lose money, Steiner said. About 58% of its 18,000 ‌Post Offices ⁠also lose money.

The US Postal Service has reported net losses of about $120 billion since 2007, as first-class mail, its most profitable product, has fallen sharply with the shift to digital communication even as the agency must maintain ​costly nationwide delivery ​operations.

USPS said last ⁠month it was suspending non-essential spending on travel, office supplies and consultants. Steiner told officers in a memo ​the moves were “to protect core operations and ensure we ​can continue ⁠meeting all essential obligations.”

Last month, the Postal Service said it would temporarily suspend employer payments for a federal pension program and plans to raise the ⁠price ​of first-class mail stamps to 82 cents ​from 78 cents, effective July 12.

Suspending employee pension contributions will conserve $2.5 billion through September 30 ​and potentially $15 billion through 2030.