US rejects Indian mango shipments, exporters face $500,000 loss

The United States (US) has refused to accept multiple mango shipments from India, citing irregularities in radiation treatment documentation.

According to The Economic Times, US authorities at airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta rejected 15 consignments after discrepancies were found in the required paperwork.

The mango shipments, which had undergone radiation treatment in Mumbai on May 8 and 9, failed to meet US import standards due to inconsistencies in certification related to the irradiation process—an essential requirement to ensure the produce is pest-free and has an extended shelf life.

As a result, exporters were asked either to destroy the cargo or re-export it to India.

Most chose to dispose of the mangos, resulting in an estimated financial loss of around $500,000 (approximately ₹41.5 million).

The exporters expressed concern over the losses and emphasized that radiation treatment is a standard phytosanitary procedure used to comply with international import regulations.

The incident highlights the critical importance of accurate compliance in international trade documentation.