US rejects India’s concerns on F-16 deal with Pakistan

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday defended military sales to Pakistan after withering criticism from India, terming it important in dealing with the terrorism threats.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart, Antony Blinken said: “There are clear terrorism threats that continue to emanate from Pakistan itself as well as from neighboring countries.

The top US diplomat defended a $450 million F-16 deal for Pakistan approved earlier in September, saying the package was for the maintenance of Pakistan’s existing fleet, Blinken replied to a question raised by an Indian journalist.

“We have a responsibility and an obligation to whomever we provide military equipment to make sure that it’s maintained and sustained. That’s our obligation. Pakistan’s program bolsters its capability to deal with terrorist threats emanating from Pakistan or from the region. It’s in no one’s interest that those threats be able to go forward with impunity, and so this capability that Pakistan has had can benefit all of us in dealing with terrorism, Blinken remarked.

Read more: US announces additional grant of $10m for Pakistan

Earlier visiting Indian Minister Jaishankar addressing an event organized by the Indian American community in D.C. raised questions over the “merits” of the US-Pakistan relationship and said that Washington’s ties with Islamabad have not served the American interest.

Secretary Blinken in his press conference with Indian counterpart spoke clearly on the issue and said that it’s important to be very clear – this is, as I said, about sustaining an existing program, not adding a new one, and we have a responsibility to do that wherever we’re engaged in the provision of defense equipment like F‑16s.

The US secretary of states also asked both India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue. “More broadly, we always encourage our friends to resolve their differences through diplomacy, through dialogue.

Comments