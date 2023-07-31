US, Saudi Arabia, Iran condemn Bajaur blast

The United States (US), Saudi Arabia and Iran have strongly condemned the suicide bombing in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday۔

In a condolence statement issued by the US embassy, a US spokesman extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Bajaur blast.

The lives of innocent people were lost in the blast, there is no place for such terrorism in a peaceful and democratic society, the statement said.

The statement further said that the US stands with the people of Pakistan in these testing times against will continue supporting Islamabad in its efforts to combat terrorism

Saudi Arabia and Iran have also condemned the attack on the JUI-F rally in Bajaur.

Both countries in their statements said terrorism in every form is punishable and vowed to continue supporting the people and the government of Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Bajaur blast