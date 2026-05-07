US says airline jet oil costs jumped $1.8 billion or 56% in March

WASHINGTON: Major US passenger airlines spent just over $5 billion on jet oil in ​March, up $1.8 billion or 56% from what they spent in February, ‌the US Transportation Department said on Wednesday.

The cost per gallon of oil in March was $3.13, up 74 cents, and 31% over February. Oil use ​rose 20% in March, USDOT added.

Since the US-Israeli war with Iran began, ​disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have ⁠roiled global oil markets. Surging jet oil prices have created ​the air travel industry’s biggest crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines spent $3.88 ​billion in March 2025 on jet oil, far below the $5.06 billion they spent in March of this year.

Major US carriers have hiked air fares ​and baggage fees, cutting some routes and making other cost ​cuts. Oil accounts for up to a quarter of airline operating expenses.

Ultra-low cost ‌carrier ⁠Spirit Airlines, which ceased operations on Saturday, said this week it paid $100 million in additional oil costs in March and April. It cited the oil spike as the reason its restructuring ​plan failed and ​it was ⁠forced to end operatoins.

“Every airline is suffering from high oil prices,” Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan ​told Reuters last week. “It’s your job to build ​your ⁠business in a way that you’re resilient and you can survive these things because they happen.”

Low-cost carriers last month asked USDOT ⁠for a $2.5 ​billion government bailout to address higher ​oil costs, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he did not think that ​was necessary “at this point.”