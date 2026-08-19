WASHINGTON – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday proposed a new ​regulatory framework for crypto assets, the first ‌major step under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to give the industry the tailored rules it has long pushed ​for.

The SEC’s proposal would exempt certain crypto ​companies and offerings from U.S. securities rules, ⁠which should make it easier for crypto companies ​to issue tokens and raise money.

The SEC’s plan “seeks to ​provide crypto asset entrepreneurs and market participants with clear pathways to raise capital under the federal securities laws,” Chairman ​Paul Atkins said in a statement.

It would allow ​a one-time exemption to issue up to $5 million in crypto ‌tokens ⁠during a four-year period. It would also allow offerings of up to $75 million during each 12-month period, though issuers would still have to provide financial ​statements and ​meet regular ⁠reporting requirements. Under both exemptions, token issuers would still need to disclose certain ​information to investors.

The SEC’s proposal also ​includes ⁠a safe harbor that would exclude a crypto asset from being deemed an investment contract, if certain ⁠conditions ​are met.

Reporting by Ryan Patrick ​Jones and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington, Chris Prentice in Houston and ​Hannah Lang in New York; Editing by Katharine Jackson.