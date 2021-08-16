US Secretary of State discusses Afghan situation with FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Monday telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

According to Foreign Office, in a telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover and Pakistan-US bilateral relations.

FM Qureshi underlined the importance of the international community remaining engaged with Afghan leaders. He expressed the hope that Afghan leaders would take advantage of international convergence in support of peace and reconciliation process

The foreign minister and US Secretary of State stressed the need for the two sides to continue close coordination and cooperation to ensure meaningful progress in the peace process.

Read: DELEGATION OF AFGHAN POLITICAL LEADERS ARRIVES IN PAKISTAN

The two sides also exchanged views on regional connectivity and other key issues.

Separately today, foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged Afghan leadership to use this historic opportunity for reaching a broad-based and comprehensive political settlement of Afghan issue.

Talking to a delegation of Afghan leaders in Islamabad today (Monday), he said all stakeholders must work together for a better future of Afghanistan and the region as well.

The Minister said our ultimate goal is a peaceful, united, democratic, stable and prosperous neighbour.