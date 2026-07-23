US Senate panel approves bill to crack down on Chinese vehicles

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee approved ​legislation to toughen a ‌U.S. government ban on Chinese automakers entering the ​American market that ​could potentially bar Mercedes-Benz from ⁠selling vehicles in ​the United States.

Senator Ted ​Cruz, the chair of the committee, warned that without changes, ​the bill’s provision ​that would ban companies with ‌more ⁠than 15% ownership of Chinese entities would bar Mercedes-Benz from selling ​vehicles in ​the ⁠United States because of its ​nearly 20% Chinese investment.

​Senator ⁠Bernie Moreno said Mercedes-Benz would have until ⁠2030 ​to comply ​and could still get waivers if ​needed.