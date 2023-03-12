US Senator asks Pakistan to ensure freedom of expression

WASHINGTON: US Senator Brad Sherman on Sunday asked the Pakistani authorities to ensure freedom of expression, ARY News reported.

In a video statement released after a telephonic conversation with PTI chairman and former prime minister Iman Khan, the US senator, who is a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee said PTI worker Zil-e-Shah was ‘tortured’ to death and his body was thrown on the road.

The gruesome murder should be investigated and the elements involved in it should be held accountable, the statement said.

The US Senator Brad Sherman noted that licence of ARY News was revoked, speeches of the former prime minister were banned asked the Pakistani authorities to ensure and respect freedom of press and expression.

The US Congress is monitoring the situation in Pakistan very closely as we want to see a strong democratic Pakistan.

Earlier this month, a delegation of lawmakers from the United States (US) met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral issues.

The delegations comprise Speaker California Anthony Rendon, Eloise Reyes, Chairperson Appropriations Committee Chris Howden Spencer, Chief of Democratic Caucus Mike Gibson, Chairperson Small Business Wendy Carrillo and members of the IT committee.

