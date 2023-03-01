Imran Khan, US lawmakers discuss matters of mutual interest

LAHORE: A delegation of lawmakers from United States (US) on Wednesday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral issues, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a delegation of US lawmakers called on Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park area.

The delegations comprise of Speaker California Anthony Rendon, Eloise Reyes, Chairperson Appropriations Committee Chris Howden Spencer, Chief of Democratic Caucus Mike Gibson, Chairperson Small Business Wendy Carrillo and members of the IT committee.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral issues, mutual interest and the promotion and stability of democracy were discussed. They also consulted on matters related to the supremacy of the constitution and law and the protection of fundamental rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said Pakistan is considered an ‘important’ country in the Islamic world in terms of geography, adding that the country’s role in establishing peace in South Asia was ‘admirable’.

“As a political party leader, I believe in peaceful solutions to conflicts through dialogue,” the former premier stressed. The delegation appreciated the PTI’s role in the survival and development of democracy in Pakistan.

Last month, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry met U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome and senior officers and apprised them of ‘worsening HR situation’ in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter thread, “Had a good meeting with US ambassador and senior officials. The worsening HR situation in Pak was a particular focus of discussion.”

“I apprised US officials on PTI concerns on the misuse of Anti-Terrorism and Blasphemy laws by the PDM Govt against political opponents.”

The PTI vice president added, “The political situation and PTI position on various issues came under discussion. Such meetings are part of a mutual desire to have a relationship based on equality and wellbeing of people.”

