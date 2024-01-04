US Supports Democratic Process Amidst Controversy Over PTI founder’s Rejected Nomination

In response to the rejection of former Prime Minister and PTI founder nomination papers by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the United States refrains from commenting directly but underscores its commitment to the democratic process.

State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller addressed the situation, emphasizing, “Pakistan’s future leadership is for the Pakistani people to decide. Our interest lies in ensuring free and fair elections conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws. We don’t support one candidate or party over another in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world.”

The Election Commission’s decision to bar Imran Khan from contesting upcoming elections has sparked debates on the integrity of the electoral process and the dedication to free and fair elections in Pakistan.

In response to the rejection, Imran Khan penned an article accusing the United States of seeking military bases in Pakistan, a claim dismissed by Miller: “The former Prime Minister’s accusations are baseless.”

During Secretary Blinken’s visit, questions arose about talks with the Pakistani army chief and the ISSG concerning military involvement in politics. Miller avoided specifics but reiterated the U.S. position, stating, “We have always made clear it is for the Pakistani people to choose their government.”

Responding to another question, Miller clarified that the United States cannot dictate how Pakistan conducts elections but emphasizes the desire to see free and fair elections with freedom of speech.