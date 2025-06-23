US, UK urge citizens in Qatar to shelter in place

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) instructed their nationals in Qatar to remain indoors ‘until further notice.’

The US embassy in Qatar posted an online advisory urging Americans to take this step ‘as a precautionary measure.’ The UK government indicated its alert was issued in response to the US warning.

These advisories follow the State Department’s guidance for US citizens abroad to ‘adopt heightened vigilance’ after the US conducted airstrikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran on Saturday, to which Iran has already vowed retaliation.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that several nations are recommending caution, but it ‘does not inherently indicate specific threats.’

“The security situation in the country is stable. The relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors.”

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, where approximately 8,000 US citizens reside, per State Department figures.

The US maintains around 40,000 troops across the Middle East. Subsequent to the US Embassy’s alert, various organizations in Qatar, including multiple universities, advised students to return home.

The State Department describes bilateral ties between the US and Qatar as “robust,” crediting Qatar with significant financial, political, and military contributions to regional stability.