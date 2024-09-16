US Under Secretary of State calls on DPM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: United States Under Secretary of State John Bass and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst on Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, a Foreign Office statement said.

In the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations and ongoing collaboration projects. The Deputy PM underlined the importance of positive and productive engagement between Pakistan and the United States.

Meanwhile, according to a press release issued on Monday by the US Embassy, US Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass met with DPM Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

They discussed approaches to expanding bilateral cooperation on economic and security issues, including countering terrorism and violent extremism, and the importance of fostering regional stability and prosperity.

Under Secretary Bass expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s continued cooperation in assisting Afghans in resettlement pathways to the United States.

The Under Secretary congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term and expressed the United States’ interest in working closely with the Government of Pakistan during its tenure.

Earlier this month, Senator Ishaq Dar met with David Lammy, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

The deputy prime minister emphasised the significance of a robust Pakistan-UK partnership, advancing the extensive bilateral agenda, and fostering regional peace and stability, a press statement issued by the Foreign Office said

Ishaq Dar also praised the efforts of British-Pakistanis in strengthening relations between the two nations.

The deputy prime minister expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Foreign Secretary Lammy on shared concerns such as climate action, creating opportunities for young people, and enhancing trade and investment. He reiterated Pakistan’s aim to elevate their close, historic relationship into an enhanced strategic partnership.