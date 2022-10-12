US values its cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

WASHINGTON: The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said Washington values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington on Tuesday, Nerd Price said that US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman did have an opportunity to meet with the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said that we meet with and speak with Pakistan’s officials regularly on a range of issues. There is a democratic elected government in Pakistan and we respect it, he added.

He said that there are a number of areas where our interests are aligned. The stability and the future of Afghanistan and the Afghan people, the security challenges in the region and potentially beyond face there always are on the agenda when we have high-level engagements with our Pakistani counterparts.

Answering a question regarding measures to make sure that the flood relief assistance reaches to the deserving people, Ned Price said we have adequate tracking mechanisms in this context. USAID staff makes regular trips to monitor our programs in the field.

