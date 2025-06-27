US visa rules for Pakistani applicants tightened

KARACHI: The US consulates in Karachi and Lahore have directed all applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas to make their social media accounts public, as part of a stricter vetting process mandated by the US government.

This directive follows a similar announcement by the US Embassy in Delhi earlier this week, aligning with enhanced immigration protocols.

The decision stems from an internal US State Department cable dated June 18, instructing consular officers to conduct thorough vetting of visa applicants to identify any individuals with hostile views toward the US or its institutions.

This move reflects President Donald Trump’s broader policy to strengthen immigration checks, according to official statements.

In posts shared on Instagram, the US consulates clarified that applicants must adjust their social media privacy settings to allow consular officials to review their profiles for identity and eligibility verification. Failure to provide complete social media information may lead to visa denials or future ineligibility, the consulates warned.

Since 2019, visa applicants have been required to list their social media handles on application forms. The new rule takes transparency further by mandating public access to these profiles for all F (academic), M (vocational), and J (exchange visitor) visa categories.

Earlier, the US State Department announced new screening rules focused on improving national security by increasing scrutiny of the vetting process for international students and exchange visitors.

All applicants under the F, M, and J categories come under the updated policy and mandate a comprehensive review of their digital footprint, including social media activity.

As stated in the official announcement, thorough background checks will be conducted by the consular officers using all available information, with a specific focus on identifying individuals who are likely to be a threat to US national interests.

According to the revised procedures imposed by the US State Department, applicants are obligated to set their social media profiles to “public” to allow full visibility during the screening process.

The department emphasised that US screening is a critical national security measure. “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the statement read. “We must ensure that those applying for admission do not intend to harm Americans or our institutions.”