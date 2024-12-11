US Visa update 2025: Important details for applicants

The United States Department of State has published its January 2025 Visa Bulletin, an essential resource for individuals aspiring to obtain green cards in the US.

This bulletin represents the first update for the year 2025 and indicates considerable advancements in various employment-based (EB) visa categories.

Key highlights

Employment-Based Visa Categories

In terms of employment-based preferences, the bulletin reveals notable developments:

Second Preference (EB-2): The final action date for EB-2, which includes professionals with advanced degrees and individuals of exceptional ability, has progressed to October 1, 2012. However, the filing dates remain unchanged as of January 1, 2013.

Third Preference (EB-3) and Other Workers: Both categories currently have a final action date of December 1, 2012, while their filing dates remain unchanged.

Final Action Dates:

EB-1 (Priority Workers): No Change for Pakistan.

EB-2 (Advanced Degrees/Exceptional Ability): The date stands at April 1, 2023

EB-3 (Skilled Workers and Professionals): The date is December 1, 2022.

EB-3 (other Workers): This category shares the same date which is December 8, 2020.

EB-5 (Unreserved): This remains current.

Dates for Filing:

EB-1: This remains current

EB-2: August 1, 2023

EB-3: March 1, 2023

Family-Sponsored Visa Categories

In the family-sponsored categories, significant changes include:

First Preference (F1): The final action date has progressed to November 22, 2015, an improvement from the prior date of October 22, 2015. This category is designated for unmarried sons and daughters of U.S. citizens.

Second Preference (F2A and F2B): The F2A category, which pertains to spouses and children of permanent residents, remains steady with a final action date of January 1, 2022. Similarly, the F2B category for unmarried sons and daughters (21 years of age or older) of permanent residents has not experienced any changes.

Third Preference (F3): This category, which encompasses married sons and daughters of U.S. citizens, has advanced to July 1, 2010, up from April 15, 2010. The filing date for F3 has also increased to July 22, 2012.

Fourth Preference (F4): The final action date has moved up to August 15, 2006, compared to the earlier date of March 8, 2006.

Understanding the Visa Bulletin

The Visa Bulletin is crucial for green card seekers, offering vital information on immigration timelines and eligibility. It has two main sections:

Final Action Dates: Estimates the waiting period for application approval by visa category and nationality.

Dates for Filing: Indicates the earliest date applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications based on their visa category and country.