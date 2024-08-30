Important update for Pakistanis seeking Australian study visa 2025

KARACHI: An important update emerged for Pakistani nationals seeking visas for study in Australia next year, 2025.

In a significant move, Australia has announced a cap on the number of international students to 270,000 by 2025, citing concerns about educational standards and language proficiency.

Australian Minister of Education Jason Clare revealed that this decision was made in response to some institutions admitting students without the necessary language skills to succeed.

He stressed that the quality of education in certain institutions has been a concern, prompting the government to take action.

In 2010, Australia issued 577,000 student visas, but due to the cap, the number of international students for the upcoming academic year will return to levels seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, there are 777,000 international students studying in Australia, but the new restrictions aim to maintain educational quality and ensure that students have the skills required for success.