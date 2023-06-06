US wants to see prosperous and stable Pakistan: Patel

WASHINGTON: US wants to see a prosperous and stable Pakistan, said State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Monday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news briefing in Washington Patel said, a prosperous and stable Pakistan is in the interest of US-Pakistan relations. He said that we are engaged with Pakistan directly on several issues and added that a statement cannot be given on every diplomatic contact.

Answering a question, Vedant Patel said: “We engage directly with our Pakistani partners on the issues that are of importance to the United States and are of importance to broader regional security and stability.”

The US State Department spokesperson avoided answering a query regarding Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who has been languishing in the US jail for the last 20 years.

Earlier on May 31, Dr Fowzia met her sister Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in Fort Worth town of the United States where she is currently detained, after the long wait of 20 years.

British attorney Clive Stafford Smith accompanied Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui to meet her sister.

According to JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Aafia Siddiqui is currently being detained at the infamous FMC Carswell prison. Dr. Aafia Siddiqui has been granted the right to meet her family.