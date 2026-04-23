US wants to see unified response from Iran, White House says

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump wants ‌to see a “unified” response from Iran’s leadership to ​U.S. proposals to end ​hostilities, White House press ⁠secretary Karoline Leavitt ​said on Wednesday.

Leavitt told members of the media at the White House that Trump had not set a deadline for an ​end to the ​ceasefire extension he announced on Tuesday.

.@PressSec on Iran: “There’s a ceasefire with the military and kinetic strikes, but Operation Economic Fury continues and… we are completely strangling their economy through this blockade. They’re losing $500M/day… He’s satisfied with that as we await their response.” pic.twitter.com/SdtLveF1ZH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 22, 2026

Earlier, ‌Leavitt ⁠said in an interview with Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” ​that ​Iran must ⁠agree to turn over its enriched ​uranium to the ​United ⁠States as part of negotiations to end the ⁠war.

Earlier, the New York Post has claimed that US President Donald Trump has hinted that a second round of talks between the United States (US) and Iran may take place as early as Friday, signaling a potential diplomatic breakthrough.

According to the report, some indications renewed peace negotiations could occur within the next 36 to 72 hours amid ongoing mediation efforts.

The New York Post has claimed that US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible breakthrough, saying in a text message to the outlet, “It’s possible! President DJT.”

The report highlights cautious optimism around the prospect of resumed dialogue, though no official confirmation of the talks has been announced.