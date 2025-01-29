US woman reaches residence of teenager who ‘ditched’ her

KARACHI: United States (US) woman Onya Andrew, who had come to Karachi out of love for a teenager, has tracked down the residence of her Pakistani lover in Garden area of the city, ARY News reported.

According to details, the woman, who wishes to marry the 19-year-old boy of Karachi, has been waiting in the building’s parking lot since morning, refusing to leave.

The woman was allegedly lured to Pakistan by the teenager with promises of marriage. Speaking to media yesterday, the woman claimed she had traveled to Pakistan for the sole purpose of getting married and intended to stay.

A two-member team from the US Consulate in Karachi arrived at the airport to meet with airport authorities and the woman, Onya Andrew, in an effort to persuade her to return to the US.

Earlier on Wedneday, Onya Andrew, refused to leave Pakistan as she was brought to Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to airport sources, the US woman, distressed over the failed love affair, created a scene at Karachi Airport. Initially, she refused to go through immigration, and later, she did not board her flight at the departure lounge.

Sources revealed that Onya Andrew continued to delay her departure, making excuses.

Airport police and security forces took the woman into protective custody and escorted her to the departure lounge. However, she refused to board the plane, leading to a 36-minute delay in the flight.

Due to security protocols, passengers cannot be forcibly made to board a flight, the sources said.

It was reported that the woman had fallen in love with 19-year-old Nadal Meman, a resident of Karachi’s Garden area, via social media. Despite being a mother of two children, she traveled to Karachi on October 11.

The young man, Nadal Meman, was initially willing to marry the US woman, but his family rejected the idea. After spending months in Karachi, her return ticket expired.

Following the expiration of her visit visa, the woman was handed over to airport police by the ASF after attempting to deport her.