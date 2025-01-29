US woman stranded in Karachi for her teenage lover refuses to leave Pakistan

KARACHI: US woman Onya Andrew, who had come to Karachi out of love for a teenager, refused to leave Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting airport sources.

According to airport sources, the US woman, distressed over the failed love affair, created a scene at Karachi Airport. Initially, she refused to go through immigration, and later, she did not board her flight at the departure lounge.

Sources revealed that Onya Andrew continued to delay her departure, making excuses.

Airport police and security forces took the woman into protective custody and escorted her to the departure lounge. However, she refused to board the plane, leading to a 36-minute delay in the flight.

Due to security protocols, passengers cannot be forcibly made to board a flight, the sources said.

Read more: US woman stranded in Karachi as 19-year-old lover ditches her

It was reported that the woman, named Onya Andrew Robbins, had fallen in love with 19-year-old Nadal Meman, a resident of Karachi’s Garden area, via social media. Despite being a mother of two children, she traveled to Karachi on October 11.

The young man, Nadal Meman, was initially willing to marry the US woman, but his family rejected the idea. After spending months in Karachi, her return ticket expired.

Following the expiration of her visit visa, the woman was handed over to airport police by the ASF after attempting to leave Karachi.

An NGO provided her with a return ticket and financial assistance. The woman was also treated at the airport’s emergency clinic for cold and flu symptoms.