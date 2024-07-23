Pakistani rupee sheds Rs0.10 against USD

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Tuesday devalued by Rs 0.10 against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.30.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.5 and Rs 280 respectively.

The price of Euro came down by 22 paisa to close at Rs 302.79 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas a decrease of 01 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.63 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs359.64.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.79 and Rs74.22 respectively