US dollar appreciates against rupee in interbank

The US dollar (USD) appreciated Rs0.39 against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the interbank on Monday, ARY News reported quoting forex dealers.

According to forex dealers, the USD gained Rs0.39 against the Pakistani rupee. The USD is currently trading at Rs284.70 in the interbank market.

The banks are selling the dollar to importers at Rs285.20, while the same is being sold at Rs286 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

Meanwhile, bulls continued to dominate the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday after the Election Commission Pakistan set February 8 as the election date after meeting President Arif Alvi.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 221 points and around 10.45am the index was trading at 53,345 points.

Meanwhile, the US dollar gained Rs 3.84 against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading in the working week ended on Friday (November 3).

USD rate increased in the interbank trading from Rs280.57 to 284.31 rupees past week.

The US currency price increased by Rs3.50 in the open market on the week ended Friday and closed at Rs285 from 281.50 rupees.