Use this feature to convert photo into WhatsApp sticker

Facebook-owned WhatsApp allows users to share stickers with friends and family to make their communication more interesting and fun.
The instant messaging app has launched a new feature called “Sticker Maker” that lets its Web users to create personalised stickers on the desktop.
The Sticker Maker helps WhatsApp web app users convert any photo into a sticker. So, now you won’t have to rely on third party apps to do this.
The feature doesn’t convert your image into a caricature but compresses the file into a low-res sticker.
The following steps will help you convert an image into a sticker:
- First, open your WhatsApp on a desktop and go to the chat window of the person you wish to send sticker to.
- Tap on attachments and choose the stickers option
- A new file explorer window will open
- Select an image that you want to turn into a WhatsApp sticker
- You can add text, adjust the corners, crop the image, and add emojis as well
- Tap on Send Arrow when the sticker is ready
The newly-launched feature is not available for WhatsApp Android and iOS users.
