Use this feature to convert photo into WhatsApp sticker

Facebook-owned WhatsApp allows users to share stickers with friends and family to make their communication more interesting and fun.

The instant messaging app has launched a new feature called “Sticker Maker” that lets its Web users to create personalised stickers on the desktop.

The Sticker Maker helps WhatsApp web app users convert any photo into a sticker. So, now you won’t have to rely on third party apps to do this.

The feature doesn’t convert your image into a caricature but compresses the file into a low-res sticker.

The following steps will help you convert an image into a sticker:

First, open your WhatsApp on a desktop and go to the chat window of the person you wish to send sticker to.

Tap on attachments and choose the stickers option

A new file explorer window will open

Select an image that you want to turn into a WhatsApp sticker

You can add text, adjust the corners, crop the image, and add emojis as well

Tap on Send Arrow when the sticker is ready

The newly-launched feature is not available for WhatsApp Android and iOS users.

