Android users can now quickly forward stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing a new shortcut to allow users to quickly forward stickers to their contacts and groups.

The shortcut has initially been introduced for beta testers on Android. It will likely be available to the masses in the coming days.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo spotted the new change in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.24.11 update, that lets users quickly forward stickers. The shortcut also appeared for some beta testers on previous versions.

The shortcut is located next to the sticker in a message thread to let users instantly share it with others on the messaging app. You just need to tap the shortcut and then select the contact who you want to share your sticker with.

This way, you don’t have to go through the normal process where you were required to tap and hold the sticker and then hit the Forward button from the top bar to share it with your contacts.

The app already has a forward shortcut for images that workers in a similar way and helps users quickly share the images.

Users can check the update by downloading the latest WhatsApp Android beta version after enrolling as a tester for WhatsApp on the Google Play Beta testing programme.

You can also look at the feature by sideloading the APK file of the beta version from APK Mirror.

