WhatsApp starts beta-testing of speed control for audio messages

WhatsApp has started the beta-testing of speed control of audio messages after enabling the same feature for changing the speed of playback of voice notes earlier this year.

The messaging app loses its playback speed button in an audio message which is a voice note but it is forwarded to another chat. In a forwarded voice note, the playback button disappears to choose 1.5x or 2x speed.

According to reports, it may take some time for the company to introduce the feature on iOS and Android devices.

This feature will be available in a future update on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, according to WABETAINFO.

It added that the feature has been spotted in a recent version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but it’s currently under development, and it’s surely coming on the next versions of WhatsApp beta for Android as well.

READ: WHATSAPP VOICE MESSAGING HAS NEW AND BETTER UPDATES COMING

Earlier in September, it was learnt that WhatsApp is planning to offer a voice message transcription feature. WaBetaInfo had reported that it has spotted a development underway that will provide transcriptions for WhatsApp voice messages.

However, it added that your messages won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook server, but Apple will provide transcription. This will also help Apple improve its speech recognition technology. So, how this works?

The feature, whenever it’s out, will be available as an option. The users will be required to give WhatsApp access to their device’s Speech Recognition tech whenever they want to transcribe a voice message.

READ: EASY TIPS TO RECOVER ACCIDENTALLY DELETED MESSAGES OF WHATSAPP

You will be able to use the transcription service once you give access permission to WhatsApp. It works the same way as the Text to Speech feature. The system reads your voice and writes it using the speech recognition feature.

When you play a voice message, a “Transcript” option will pop up where you will be able to read messages. You may also be able to play the voice message from any point.

READ: NOW YOU CAN REACT TO WHATSAPP MESSAGES WITHOUT REPLYING

“When a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later,” WaBetaInfo said.

For now, it is not certain when the feature will roll out for Android users but the voice message transcription will soon be available for iOS beta users.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!