WhatsApp likely to get transcriptions for its voice notes: How it works?

After it just added end-to-end encryption support for chat backups, WhatsApp is planning to offer a voice message transcription feature, currently under development.

WaBetaInfo says it has spotted a development underway that will provide transcriptions for WhatsApp voice messages.

However, it added that your messages won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook server, but Apple will provide transcription. This will also help Apple improve its speech recognition technology. So, how this works?

The feature, whenever it’s out, will be available as an option. The users will be required to give WhatsApp access to their device’s Speech Recognition tech whenever they want to transcribe a voice message.

You will be able to use the transcription service once you give access permission to WhatsApp. It works the same way as the Text to Speech feature. The system reads your voice and writes it using the speech recognition feature.

When you play a voice message, a “Transcript” option will pop up where you will be able to read messages. You may also be able to play the voice message from any point.

WhatsApp now allows encryption of chat backups

“When a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later,” WaBetaInfo said.

For now, it is not certain when the feature will roll out for Android users but the voice message transcription will soon be available for iOS beta users.