WhatsApp voice messaging has new and better updates coming

Many people use the voice messaging feature in WhatsApp for it’s more swift and apt than typing a text. It is even better than having to dictate it to Siri or Google Assistant’s transcription because you’ll have to edit and change the autocorrects.

There are a few features on the anvil and those are expected to change things for the good on WhatsApp. Making the voice note feature even more coveted. The last change was for the recipient of the message, the playback speed of messages. This time, however, it should cater to the needs of the sender.

Pause voice recordings

With new changes near advent, recording can be paused mid-way through. At present it’s not possible and you have to record the entire piece before releasing the microphone button. What happens is that if you get something wrong, you have to start over. You also cannot wait and remember something for which you need another voice note soon as it lands in your head again.

With new WhatsApp feature awaited in the next version, you’ll tap the record button which will toggle to a stop button, and vice versa.

When you tap it back, the recording will continue and you can stop and start as many times as you like. Now you can think during the recording, recall more details, and avoid mistakes. Life is good.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is being tested for now in beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. There’s no update on when people should be able to use it.

Global voice message player

Another lifesaver feature is a ‘global’ player for voice messages. How does it work?

It is to sit at the top of the screen regardless of which your tab or conversation in WhatsApp. With it you can listen to lenghty messages without having to remain occupied in the same chat of the voice message.

Once you start playing a voice message, you can go back to doing things. The player will remain at the top of the screen and allow you to pause and play the message as well as dismiss it.