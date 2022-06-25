Ushna Shah backs Minal Khan amid ‘Kylie breakfast’ blunder

Tv actor Ushna Shah came out in support of fellow artist Minal Khan amid Kylie Jenner ‘fake story’ blunder.

For those unversed, the ‘Jalan’ actor became the fresh target of meme fest after she copied an Instagram story from American media personality and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner and posted it on her handle on the photo and video sharing social application. Soon after Khan shared the story, social users attacked the actor for being ‘fake’ on social media.

In response to the same, the ‘Habs’ actor extended her support for Khan via an Instagram story. Turning to her handle on the photo and video sharing application, Ushna Shah wrote, “Pakistan: bullies Aamir Liaquat, Aamir Liaquat dies. Pakistan: Lets never bully again. Some days later, Pakistan bullies Minal.”

“This isn’t just about the trolls, it also applies to the media pages that are making memes for the likes,” she further called out.

It is pertinent to mention that Minal Khan being a good sport, joined the meme parade around her by sharing one of them on her Instagram story. “No one, literally no one! My friends taking screenshots of someone else’s story and putting it on their Whatsapp status” read the text on the picture which had Instagram posts from both celebs side by side. The actor further wrote, “Hahaha so true. Soul satisfaction,” on the shared image. The shared meal snap was from Jenner’s trip on her private ride, ‘Kylie Air’.

