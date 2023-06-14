‘I just want my husband to know that….’: Ushna Shah

Actor Ushna Shah has sarcastically permitted her husband Hamza Amin to ‘move on’ if anything happens to her because of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Ushna Shah left the sarcastic message for Hamza Amin in a tweet. She hoped he finds happiness with someone new one day.

“My flight to Karachi is taking off and there is a Cyclone warning there. I just want my husband to know that God forbid if the plane crashes & I don’t make it, I hope he finds happiness with someone new one day.. and I hope he knows she will never be as awesome as me. He will have settled,” she tweeted.

“It’s really sad that I have to give this disclaimer but I do: this is a joke,” Ushna Shah added.

Ushna Shah and Pakistani-Austrian golfer Hamza Amin exchanged vows in the last week of February, amid close family and friends, as well as whos who of the showbiz fraternity.

It is pertinent to mention that Cyclone Biparjoy, which has now weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, will landfall between Sindh and India’s Gujarat coast anytime tomorrow morning.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that authorities are trying to evacuate people from the coastal areas as the intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy will be determined tomorrow.

Sherry Rehman maintained that the cyclone has started turning away from Karachi but Thatta, Badin, Sajawal and Tharparkar can be most affected.