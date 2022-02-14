Ushna Shah has sweet message for fans in latest pictures

Actor Ushna Shah admitted to being overwhelmed by the birthday wishes she received in a series of her new pictures that are viral across on Instagram.

The Cheekh star took to the picture and video sharing social media portal to share the pictures of celebrations.

“I write this as I sit in my hotel room, early morning on Valentines Day in Lahore, overwhelmed & stuffing my face with leftover cake,” she wrote. “My birthday falls on the 12th of February, but I haven’t had a moment to post until now.

“This year I thought I would spend my birthday in solitude, but the universe had other plans: It decided to shake me & remind me of how blessed I am and how I am loved by some incredible people. I am so lucky I could cry. I probably will cry.”

She added: “Thank you to each and every person who celebrated me! Thank you for the moments, the gifts, the messages, the calls, the posts, the duas!”

The veteran actor stated that her only wish was that she could make her existence worthwhile by bringing some happiness in people’s lives as they have given so much to her. She dedicated her birthday to her friends.

Ushna Shah is one of the top names of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, with hit projects like Cheekh, Balaa and Bewafa to her credits, along with a special appearance in the blockbuster movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi and a recent outing in British-Indian musician Manj Musik’s song Kangna.

The actor, who is known for her bold unapologetic behavior and doesn’t hold back while expressing her opinion on certain issues, has called out ‘bullies’ with a tweet for mocking her accent to be fake.

Having spent my formative years i.e: All of Grade School, most of High-School and then Uni in Canada, & then consciously downplaying my 🇨🇦 accent while in Pakistan.. I’m still accused of *faking* a “foreign accent”. Ya’ll are a bunch of bullies & and this is abuse FYI. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) January 1, 2022

Shah addressed the haters, as she wrote, “Having spent my formative years i.e: All of Grade School, most of High-School and then Uni in Canada, & then consciously downplaying my accent while in Pakistan..”

“I’m still accused of faking a “foreign accent”. Ya’ll are a bunch of bullies & and this is abuse FYI”, Balaa actor responded to the accusations.

