CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests negative after chief secretary contracts COVID-19

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has tested negative for COVID-19, hours after it was reported that Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik whom he had traveled with to Bahawalpur ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit contracted the virus, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the chief secretary has tested positive for COVID-19, days after he traveled with the chief minister and other officials via plane to review arrangements for the prime minister’s visit.

Usman Buzdar underwent a COVID-19 test after the chief secretary was diagnosed with COVID-19, however, the chief minister tested negative for the infection.

The staff officer of the chief minister Haider Ali has also tested negative for the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in December 2020.

Usman Buzdar later recovered from the infection and said that he has recuperated from the deadly coronavirus after his latest test for COVID-19 returned negative. “Due to the grace of Allah Almighty and the prayers of people, I have recuperated from the COVID-19,” the chief minister added.

He urged the masses to wear masks and adopt all the SOPs standard operating procedures (SOP) to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.