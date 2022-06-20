Usman Buzdar gets protective bail in illegal land transfer case

The Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench on Monday granted protective bail to former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a case pertaining to allegedly transferring 900 kanals of land illegally in Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY News reported.

The High Court has granted protective bail until June 30 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar and has stopped Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from arresting former CM Punjab till next hearing.

Buzdar approached the high court after a case was registered against PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar by the province’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for transferring 900 kanals of land “illegally” in Dera Ghazi Khan.

ACE officials said that the case had been registered against the former Punjab chief minister on a report submitted by the deputy commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Last month, PML-N leader Atta Tarar had said that the government would launch a probe against former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Read more:Atta Tarar’s prediction regarding Shahzad Akbar proved true

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar held a press conference and announced that the government will launch a probe against Usman Buzdar.

Imran Khan claimed that Buzdar’s performance is not apparently visible but he has worked very hard, now we would investigate how much work he has done, the PML-N leader insinuated.

Comments