Usman Buzdar moves LHC for perks and privileges as ex-CM

LAHORE: Usman Buzdar on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the provision of perks and privileges as former chief minister of Punjab, ARY News reported.

In a plea submitted with the LHC, former chief minister Usman Buzdar said that he is being deprived of the perks and privileges as per the constitution of Pakistan from May 23.

Usman Buzdar has pleaded with the court to summon Punjab’s chief secretary to the court and ask him the reason behind the suspension of his perks and privileges.

The plea will be taken by the LHC chief justice tomorrow.

It may be noted that on April 1, the then Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted Usman Buzdar’s resignation and CM.

Read more: CM Usman Buzdar’s resignation accepted

The governor accepted the resignation of Buzdar after meeting with the then PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Later, he was restored by Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as Punjab governor.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Atta Tarat had said that the government is set to launch a probe against the former CM Punjab.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar held a press conference and announced that the government is to launch a probe against Usman Buzdar.

Imran Khan claimed that Buzdar’s performance is not apparently visible but he has worked very hard, now we will investigate how much work he has done, the PML-N leader insinuated.

