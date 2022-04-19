Usman Buzdar resignation: Constitutional crisis intensified in Punjab

LAHORE: The constitutional crisis has intensified in Punjab as Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais has sent a legal opinion to the Governor of Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema on the technical error of Usman Buzdar’s resignation, ARY News reported.

In his written reply to Governor’s letter, the AG Punjab stated that Usman Buzdar’ resignation violates Article 130 Sub-Article 8 of the Constitution. The resignation should have been handwritten when Usman Bazar signed the typed text.

Sources in the Governor’s House said that the Usman Buzdar submitted his resignation as CM Punjab to then prime minister Imran Khan not to the Governor.

The matter was first highlighted by PML-N’s Saad Rafique who termed the resignation unconstitutional.

Following the legal opinion of the Punjab advocate general, Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has summoned a meeting of constitutional experts.

The governor has decided to seek the opinion of constitutional experts. If the resignation is unconstitutional, then the election process of the Chief Minister should also be commented on.

Sources further said that it would be questionable for the prime minister how he asked the Punjab governor to accept Buzdar’s resignation. Will accepting the resignation of the Governor of Punjab and issuing a notification to the government be a question mark? The proceedings within the judiciary and the Punjab Assembly will also be questioned.

