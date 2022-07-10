Usman Dar criticises CM Sindh for calling Ahsan Iqbal ‘brave’

DASKA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar has criticised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for calling Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal ‘brave’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the PTI leader while reacting to the Sindh Chief Minister’s statement said that the ‘imported’ rulers have shown ‘great courage’ in exchange for slavery.

“The imported government’s courage has destroyed the country’s economy and increased the burden on the people of Pakistan,” Usman Dar said.

He further said that the people will get angry when they are being asked to reduce tea consumption, adding that the people were expressing its anger over the destruction of the country.

“The nation will never accept slavery and the imported government,” he said, adding that the people of Pakistan are brave and want the country to be independent.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned Saturday’s incident wherein a group of citizens chanted slogans “thief, thief” while he was placing an order at a fast-food restaurant in Punjab’s Bhera city.

On July 8, a group of citizens chanted slogans at Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal at a renowned food outlet in Behra tehsil of Punjab’s Sargodha district.

As seen in the video going viral on social media, a group of citizens – including women and children – started chanting slogans of ‘chor chor [thief]’ upon seeing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader at the food outlet.

