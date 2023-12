Usman Khawaja accuses ICC of double standards over Gaza support

MELBOURNE: Australia opener Usman Khawaja has again accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of double standards after being refused permission to display a dove of peace on his bat during the Boxing Day test.

The Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja, who has been keen to show his support for the people of Gaza during the ongoing conflict in the enclave, was reprimanded for wearing a black armband in the first test against Pakistan in Perth earlier this month.

He had originally intended to show his support by writing the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag but that gesture also fell foul of ICC regulations.

Khawaja had worked with Cricket Australia on a new way to show his support by having the dove on his bat accompanied by the message “01: UDHR” in a reference to the first article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to The Australian newspaper, the ICC also refused to allow him to display the message.

There was no immediate reply to a request for comment on the matter from the ICC.

In a video on Instagram late on the eve of the second test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Usman Khawaja posted pictures of other international players with religious symbols and messages on their bats.

“Merry Christmas everybody, sometimes you just gotta laugh … #inconsistent #doublestandards,” he wrote underneath.