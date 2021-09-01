Usman Mukhtar joins star studded cast of ARY Digital’s ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Usman Mukhtar is the latest to confirm his role in the upcoming series Sinf-e-Aahan, set to premiere on ARY Digital soon.

Mukhtar took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his excitement at being a part of the mega-project that already boasts a stellar cast – TV starlets Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan have been roped in for the series, producer Sana Shahnawaz confirmed earlier in June.

“So happy that female-centric narratives are being given space in the industry. I am proud to support the women of steel on this journey,” wrote Mukhtar, sharing a picture of himself in a white kurta with a pin depicting the Pakistani flag.

Talking to a local publication, Mukhtar said, “It is about female cadets and so the story is very female-centric,” adding that he is excited to work with director Nadeem Baig who is helming the project. “Whenever we have shot, it has been a lot of fun,” he said.

Sinf-e-Aahan is produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz of Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, in collaboration with ISPR, and will be aired on ARY Digital.

Renowned writer Umera Ahmed has penned the script.