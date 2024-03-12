Usman Tariq allowed to bowl in remaining PSL 9

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators mystery spinner Usman Tariq, who was reported for a suspect bowling action during the Pakistan Super League season 9, is now allowed to bowl in the remaining part of the season.

According to a cricket-based website, Usman Tariq’s bowling action was reviewed at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore after which he has been cleared to bowl.

Usman Tariq is now available for Quetta Gladiators, who have already qualified for the playoffs, against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi in the last group match of the PSL 9.

The mystery spinner can continue bowling till the umpires report his action a second time. If his action is reported again, he will be barred from bowling until he passes the test.

Usman Tariq played three PSL matches this season, taking two wickets at an economy rate of less than seven runs per over.

It should be noted here that bowling action of Usman Tariq was reported as suspicious by field umpire Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqub during his side encounter against Karachi Kings on March 6.

The winner of the last group match would finish in the top two, meaning that the side would have two opportunities to qualify for the final.

It is pertinent to mention here that four teams Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have already booked their place in the play-offs while Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are knocked out.