web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 14, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Faisal Nisar Chaudhry appointed new MD Utility Stores Corporation

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has replaced the managing director (MD) of Utility Stores Corporation, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the government has appointed Faisal Nisar Chaudhry as new MD of Utility Stores Corporation by removing Mr. Mohammad Ali Aamir.

Faisal Nisar Chaudhry was discharging his duties as DG Secretariat Training Institute prior to his new appointment.

The notification regarding Nisar’s appointment as MD Utility Stores Corporation has been issued.

Additionally, Grade 21 officer Adil Akbar Khan has been appointed as Senior Joint Secretary of the Water Resources Division, while Nilofar Hafeez has been posted as Joint Secretary of the Planning Division.

OSD Kashif Gulzar has been appointed as Joint Secretary of the Commerce Division.

Read more: Utility Stores Corporation ‘records’ 17% increase in monthly sales

Furthermore, Joint Secretary of the Industries and Production Division, Kamran Ahmed, has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Azra Jamali, previously serving as Joint Secretary of the States and Frontier Regions Division, has been transferred to the Industries and Production Division.

Other key transfers include Haseeb Shehbaz Ameen, who has been moved to the Finance Division as Section Officer, and Muhammad Motasim Billah, who has been reassigned from the Narcotics Control Division to the National Food Security Division.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed Raja Naeem Akbar as Senior Technical Advisor in SPS-1 on a two-year contract, effective from February 12, 2025.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.