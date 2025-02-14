Faisal Nisar Chaudhry appointed new MD Utility Stores Corporation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has replaced the managing director (MD) of Utility Stores Corporation, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the government has appointed Faisal Nisar Chaudhry as new MD of Utility Stores Corporation by removing Mr. Mohammad Ali Aamir.

Faisal Nisar Chaudhry was discharging his duties as DG Secretariat Training Institute prior to his new appointment.

The notification regarding Nisar’s appointment as MD Utility Stores Corporation has been issued.

Additionally, Grade 21 officer Adil Akbar Khan has been appointed as Senior Joint Secretary of the Water Resources Division, while Nilofar Hafeez has been posted as Joint Secretary of the Planning Division.

OSD Kashif Gulzar has been appointed as Joint Secretary of the Commerce Division.

Furthermore, Joint Secretary of the Industries and Production Division, Kamran Ahmed, has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Azra Jamali, previously serving as Joint Secretary of the States and Frontier Regions Division, has been transferred to the Industries and Production Division.

Other key transfers include Haseeb Shehbaz Ameen, who has been moved to the Finance Division as Section Officer, and Muhammad Motasim Billah, who has been reassigned from the Narcotics Control Division to the National Food Security Division.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed Raja Naeem Akbar as Senior Technical Advisor in SPS-1 on a two-year contract, effective from February 12, 2025.