Utility Stores Corporation ‘procures’ 40,000 metric tonnes sugar

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has procured 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar at Rs124.90/kg, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said the Utility Stores Corporation procured the 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar as per the tender issued last month.

The sugar was procured at Rs10.37/kg cheaper rate as compared to the last tender issued by the corporation, the sources said, and after adding the expenses the sugar will cost Rs138 to them.

Earlier in the month of October, the Utility Stores Corporation also procured 20,000 metric tonnes of sugar.

The delay in procurement resulted in sugar crisis twice.

In September, sugar prices across the country surged to Rs100 per kilogramme in various cities of the country.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Islamabad citizens are being forced to buy the costliest sugar in the country as the sweetener is being sold at Rs100 per kg.

Similar inflated rates, with negligible variations, were reported from Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country. The sugar was available at Rs90 per kg in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Larkana and Quetta.