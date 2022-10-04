Utility stores issue tender for procurement of sugar: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has issued a tender to purchase 50,000 metric tonnes of sugar to ensure availability of the commodity, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has taken measures to ensure availability of sugar under prime minister’s relief package. In this regard, USC has issued a tender to purchase 50,000 metric tonnes of the commodity.

Sources told ARY News that the corporation has received bids at Rs75 per kg, adding that the sugar will cost USC around Rs80 per kg with all the expense.

Meanwhile, officials said that sugar will be sold at Rs70 per kg under prime minister’s relief package as the federal government will provide subsidy of Rs10 per kg. Under the Prime Minister’s package, the price of sugar at utility stores is fixed at Rs70 per kg.

Earlier in September, sugar prices across the country surged to Rs100 per kilogramme in various cities of country.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Islamabad citizens are being forced to buy the costliest sugar in the country as the sweetener is being sold at Rs100 per kg.

Similar inflated rates, with negligible variations, were reported from Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country. The sugar was available at Rs90 per kg in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Larkana and Quetta.

