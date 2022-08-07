Utility stores jack up prices of pulses

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has jacked up the prices of pulses at its stores following a hike in other markets of the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The price change notification for pulses has also been issued at utility stores. The additional prices will be applicable immediately.

According to the notification, the prices of various pulses have increased up to Rs48 per kg. The price of black gram has been increased by Rs 48 per kg, taking up the price from Rs172 to Rs220 per kg.

The price of lentils has been jacked up from Rs 270 to Rs310 per kg, the price of red beans has increased from Rs235 to Rs270 per kg and the price of whole lentils has increased up by Rs275 to Rs310 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of yellow lentils has increased up from Rs170 to Rs200 per kg.

A day earlier, the incumbent government jacked up prices of various items at utility stores across the country. Prices of branded tea, milk, spices, honey, toothpaste, shampoo, and other items have been increased by the government.

As per the notification, the price of 950 grams of branded tea increased by Rs198, after which the price of tea has been increased from Rs697 to Rs895.

