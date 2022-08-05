Utility stores raise prices of various items

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government has jacked up prices of various items at utility stores across the country, and a notification of price changes has also been issued.

According to details, prices of branded tea, milk, spices, honey, toothpaste, shampoo, and other items have been increased by the government.

As per the notification, the price of 950 grams of branded tea increased by Rs198, after which the price of tea has been increased from Rs697 to Rs895.

The price of milk has been increased from Rs177 to Rs197, the price of a 260 gram jar of honey has been increased from Rs310 to Rs425 and the price of baby dry milk supplement has been increased from Rs1360 to Rs1450.

The prices of shampoos of different brands have also been increased by up to Rs30.

A price change notification for various brands has also been issued at utility stores, the additional prices will be applicable immediately.

In June, the Utility Stores Corporation announced to further increase the prices of pulses and other food items across all utility stores of the country.

