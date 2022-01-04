Uzair Baloch, MQM man acquitted in murder case of two Rangers officials

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted alleged Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch and MQM’s Shaikh Sher Mohammad Sheroo in a 2013 case pertaining to kidnapping and murder of two Rangers personnel.

The court announced the reserved verdict today, acquitting them for lack of evidence.

A defence lawyer said that the prosecution failed to place on record concrete evidence to substantiate the kidnap and murder charges against Uzair Baloch and Sher Mohammad.

Also Read: SHC dismisses Uzair Baloch’s plea against military court verdict

According to the police, the suspects had kidnapped and murdered two Rangers personnel – Havaldar Muneer Ahmed and Havaldar Ejaz Ahmed – within the jurisdiction of the Pak Colony police station in 2013.

Their bodies were found in the Mewashah graveyard on March 7, 2013, the police said.

According to a joint investigation team (JIT), both the Rangers personnel were on intelligence duty when they were kidnapped.

Also Read: Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch retracts confession in court

At the previous hearing, the counsel for Sher Mohammad argued that his client was affiliated with the MQM. “Lyari gang war and the MQM have serious differences, Sher Mohammad has been booked in the case owing to political differences,” the counsel said.

“How can an ailing old man kill the trained security personnel,” he argued.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!